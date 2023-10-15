Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Western wing chain coming to Lexington

Restaurant MGN
Restaurant MGN(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A western wing chain has announced plans to open up shop in central Kentucky.

Golden Flame Hot Wings, based out of Aurora, Colorado says they’ll be opening a location in Lexington in November.

The company says they are now hiring for all positions.

The restaurant will be located on Rojay Drive next to the cinema near the Fayette Mall.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a head-on crash in Whitley County. It happened Thursday night on Highway...
KSP identifies person killed in SKY crash
Police respond to a deadly crash on Old Richmond Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Lexington
Court Days is one of the longest running festivals in the state.
Kentucky’s oldest festival underway in Mount Sterling
A section of Taylor Avenue between Devils Hollow Road and Benson Valley Road is closed after a...
Home evacuated after massive rock slide at old Kentucky rock quarry
The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new...
“He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.” Woman tells husband she won $2M instead

Latest News

Two dead in Montgomery County crash
WATCH | Two dead in Montgomery County crash
Baptist Health hosts annual Breast Cancer Awareness walk in Lexington
WATCH | Baptist Health hosts annual Breast Cancer Awareness walk in Lexington
Trees Lexington hosts tree adoption event
WATCH | Trees Lexington hosts tree adoption event
Boyle County man facing charges after firing shots at neighbors, police say
WATCH | Boyle County man facing charges after firing shots at neighbors, police say