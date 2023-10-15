Western wing chain coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A western wing chain has announced plans to open up shop in central Kentucky.

Golden Flame Hot Wings, based out of Aurora, Colorado says they’ll be opening a location in Lexington in November.

The company says they are now hiring for all positions.

The restaurant will be located on Rojay Drive next to the cinema near the Fayette Mall.

