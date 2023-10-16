Everyday Kentucky
12-year-old cancer patient showcases art featuring therapy dogs

(WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Any young artist can only dream of showcasing their work to a larger audience.

For 12-year-old Katie Carmichael, she had the opportunity to do that with pieces that hold a special meaning.

“Really, the reason I created this was because I wanted to help with other people. I wanted to help kids because I know that coming to the hospital can be scary and just really jarring,” Carmichael said.

Its a feeling Carmichael knows well.

Just before her 10th birthday, she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer that led to extensive hospital stays at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

“As I was staying here in the hospital, I noticed that the atmosphere here was really bleak and sad with all this florescent lighting and it just makes things feel so sterile and just so unwelcoming,” she added.

Carmichael said art helped her navigate the tough time.

Through a partnership with the University of Kentucky’s Arts in Healthcare and Child Life Programs, she was able to turn this passion into helping other patients just like her.

“I thought that, you know, animals and specifically therapy dogs have been a really good help for me when I was feeling down in the dumps in the hospital room,” she said.

Carmichael’s “Pups of Color” exhibit displays several of the hospital’s current and former therapy dogs.

This was an eight-month-long project she hopes will impact patients for many years to come.

“I have never thought about my art being displayed somewhere. This is bringing up so many new possibilities for me in the future, and I’m just completely blown away and really excited for the people that want a change for the hospital and here it is. Its right there,” Carmichael said.

Carmichael said each of the Pups of Color paintings were modeled after photos of UK’s canine counselors, some of who are still serving and some who have crossed over the rainbow bridge.

