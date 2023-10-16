Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A rainy start to your work week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our work week is starting off with some chilly showers for your Monday. In the morning hours, some more widespread rain will sweep across the commonwealth, giving folks a slippery morning commute. Showers will turn into scattered by the mid day hours, with rain still lingering until dinner time hits. High temps will only get up to the low 50s for the day, and cloud cover will remain consistent throughout. Strong wind gusts will linger throughout the day -

Tuesday also starts with cloudy conditions, but the rain chances decrease for the day. Temps will still remain cool with high temps only climbing to the upper 50s lower 60s depending on your area. Winds also calm for your daytime hours.

While Wednesday and Thursday remain mainly dry and warm back up to the mid 60s, rain returns quickly on Thursday night - as a low pressure system will stretch rain bands across the state. Rain will continue into your Friday and temps will tumble ahead of the weekend.

Have a great Monday!

