FIRST ALERT: Another big system on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our new work week starts off with a November look and feel and will end with a November look and feel. That’s right, another massive blast of the 11th month is on the way for the end of the week and weekend. It will also be accompanied by a big fall storm system.

Highs today are in the 50s across western and central Kentucky, with upper 40s to low 50s as good as it gets across the east and southeast. Clouds will be common, with a gusty northerly wind continuing.

Something else continuing is the showers dropping through here. This is coming from north to south in many cases and will make for a dreary day from time to time. No, it’s not a washout of a day with a lot of dry hours showing up, but the showers will be out there.

A lingering shower or two hangs around into Tuesday, especially in the east. The west sees much better weather with highs of 60-65. The east will be in the 50s again.

Wednesday is the pick weather day of the week with sunshine and 60s. Enjoy it!!

The next system quickly digs in here later Thursday as a massive trough engulfs the eastern half of the country through the weekend.

This brings very gusty winds, chilly temps and rain into the region. Highs from Friday through Sunday are in the 50s.

