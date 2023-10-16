Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT: Another big system on the way

Our new work week starts off on a November look and feel and will end on a November look and...
Our new work week starts off on a November look and feel and will end on a November look and feel.(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our new work week starts off with a November look and feel and will end with a November look and feel. That’s right, another massive blast of the 11th month is on the way for the end of the week and weekend. It will also be accompanied by a big fall storm system.

Highs today are in the 50s across western and central Kentucky, with upper 40s to low 50s as good as it gets across the east and southeast. Clouds will be common, with a gusty northerly wind continuing.

Something else continuing is the showers dropping through here. This is coming from north to south in many cases and will make for a dreary day from time to time. No, it’s not a washout of a day with a lot of dry hours showing up, but the showers will be out there.

A lingering shower or two hangs around into Tuesday, especially in the east. The west sees much better weather with highs of 60-65. The east will be in the 50s again.

Wednesday is the pick weather day of the week with sunshine and 60s. Enjoy it!!

The next system quickly digs in here later Thursday as a massive trough engulfs the eastern half of the country through the weekend.

This brings very gusty winds, chilly temps and rain into the region. Highs from Friday through Sunday are in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died in a crash in Montgomery County.
Two dead in Montgomery County crash
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
Two people were injured in an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.
Two injured in apartment fire
Police are searching for a missing London teen.
London Police searching for missing teen
Restaurant MGN
Western wing chain coming to Lexington

Latest News

7day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A rainy start to your work week
FastCast | Alexa Minton tracks a rainy start to the week
FastCast | Alexa Minton tracks a rainy start to the week
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Chilly start to the week with more rain
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Chilly start to the week with more rain
Monday features highs only in the low to mid 50s with more scattered showers.
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Chilly start to the week with more rain