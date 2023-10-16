Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

‘Antler Alert’ warns Kentucky drivers to be on the lookout for deer

KYTC has issued its annual “Antler Alert.”
KYTC has issued its annual “Antler Alert.”(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning drivers that peak deer season is here.

KYTC has issued its annual “Antler Alert.”

RELATED: You might notice more deer along Kentucky roads this time of year

They say about half of all deer-related crashes happen during the last three months of the year, with November having the most.

Data from KYTC shows there were four reported deaths and 20 serious injuries from deer crashes in Kentucky last year.

In Kentucky, over 3,000 highway crashes involving deer were reported to police in 2022. That’s up about 100 reports from 2021.

Morgan County had 27 deer-related crashes. That’s the highest number in KYTC District 10.

Owsley, Magoffin and Menifee counties had the overall least in the district.

KYTC offered several driving tips:

  • Slow down immediately upon spotting a deer crossing the roadway; they tend to travel in groups.
  • Don’t swerve to avoid a deer, which can result in a more serious crash with an oncoming vehicle or roadside object.
  • In the event of a crash, keep both hands on the wheel and apply brakes steadily until stopped.
  • Always wear a seat belt.
  • Keep headlights on bright at night unless other vehicles are approaching.
  • Eliminate distractions while driving: Phones down!
  • Drive defensively, constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active.

If you do hit a deer, KYTC asks you to report the accident to the police. That way, officials can put deer-crossing warning signs and other safety measures in place

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died in a crash in Montgomery County.
Two dead in Montgomery County crash
Two people were injured in an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.
Two injured in apartment fire
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
Police are searching for a missing London teen.
London Police searching for missing teen
Restaurant MGN
Western wing chain coming to Lexington

Latest News

By ringing the bell this holiday season, The Salvation Army hopes to collect more than $300,000...
Salvation Army in need of volunteers for their holiday campaigns
For today’s Good Question, Cindy asks, “Are horse trailers and utility trailers required to...
Good Question: Are horse trailers and utility trailers required to have license plates?
Jodie will only be able to get the Ukrainian version of the book printed if she finds sponsors.
Kentucky children’s author seeking sponsors to print book in Ukrainian
Kentucky celebrities were invited to make their way to the golf course.
Golf tournament held to raise money for Hope Center