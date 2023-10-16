‘Antler Alert’ warns Kentucky drivers to be on the lookout for deer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning drivers that peak deer season is here.

KYTC has issued its annual “Antler Alert.”

They say about half of all deer-related crashes happen during the last three months of the year, with November having the most.

Data from KYTC shows there were four reported deaths and 20 serious injuries from deer crashes in Kentucky last year.

In Kentucky, over 3,000 highway crashes involving deer were reported to police in 2022. That’s up about 100 reports from 2021.

Morgan County had 27 deer-related crashes. That’s the highest number in KYTC District 10.

Owsley, Magoffin and Menifee counties had the overall least in the district.

KYTC offered several driving tips:

Slow down immediately upon spotting a deer crossing the roadway; they tend to travel in groups.

Don’t swerve to avoid a deer, which can result in a more serious crash with an oncoming vehicle or roadside object.

In the event of a crash, keep both hands on the wheel and apply brakes steadily until stopped.

Always wear a seat belt.

Keep headlights on bright at night unless other vehicles are approaching.

Eliminate distractions while driving: Phones down!

Drive defensively, constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active.

If you do hit a deer, KYTC asks you to report the accident to the police. That way, officials can put deer-crossing warning signs and other safety measures in place

