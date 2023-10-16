Disturbed coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Multi-platinum metal band Disturbed is coming to Lexington.

It was announced Monday morning that they will make a stop in Lexington as part of their ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Special guests include Falling In Reverse and Plush.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 17 at a.m. local time.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. local time at disturbed1.com/tour.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.