Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Disturbed coming to Lexington

The metal group will make a stop in Lexington as part of their ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour on...
The metal group will make a stop in Lexington as part of their ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour on February 19, 2024.(Disturbed)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Multi-platinum metal band Disturbed is coming to Lexington.

It was announced Monday morning that they will make a stop in Lexington as part of their ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Special guests include Falling In Reverse and Plush.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 17 at a.m. local time.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. local time at disturbed1.com/tour.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died in a crash in Montgomery County.
Two dead in Montgomery County crash
Two people were injured in an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.
Two injured in apartment fire
Police are searching for a missing London teen.
London Police searching for missing teen
Restaurant MGN
Western wing chain coming to Lexington
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76

Latest News

Fire officials confirmed to WKYT that the fire is at the same home where two people died in a...
Fire breaks out at same Ky. home where blaze killed two nearly a year ago
Fire breaks out at same Kentucky home where blaze killed two nearly a year ago
WATCH | Fire breaks out at same Kentucky home where blaze killed two nearly a year ago
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
Candidates for governor are weighing in on the United Autoworkers strike in Louisville.
Candidates for governor weigh in on UAW strike in Kentucky