Entire Kentucky town under boil advisory after water main break

CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A water main break has all of Carlise under a boil advisory.

The break is now fixed. However, Ronnie Clark says it took crews a while to find the leak because it was in a bad spot.

Crews had to cut out a 20-foot section of steel pipe was the leak was to fix it.

The leak knocked out water service to much of the city.

Nicholas County Schools canceled classes on Monday due to the issue.

The entire city is currently under a boil water advisory. The city says you may have discolored water or air in the line. They say they are flushing the lines.

