Fire breaks out at same Ky. home where blaze killed two nearly a year ago

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a house fire in Berea Monday morning.

The home is on Paint Lick Road.

Fire officials confirmed to WKYT that the fire is at the same home where two people died in a separate fire last year. The coroner told us then that the home did not have working electricity or running water.

No injuries have been reported with this latest fire at the home.

This is a developing story.

