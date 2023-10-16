Golf tournament held to raise money for Hope Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky celebrities were invited to make their way to the golf course.

A tournament at the University Club in Lexington was held Monday morning to help raise money for the Hope Center.

More than 40 teams came together to raise funds for the Hope Center, a service shelter for those in need in Lexington.

“We have an initiative that we are working on, which is going to building a brand new building. They’ve already broken ground on it. It’s gonna be 72 new transitional beds, 24 of them will be exclusively for veterans,” said event organizer Hacky Canter.

Each star-studded team was joined by a local celebrity or a celebrity with a connection to Lexington. One of which was Chris McCarron, a Hall-of-Fame jockey and member of the tournament’s committee.

“The end goal is to raise as much money as we can, and we can do that by raising as much awareness as we can,” said McCarron.

As a way to express their gratitude for the donations, members of the Hope Center donated some of their time. Doing everything from loading up golf carts to making gift bags for the teams.

“The swag bags have just different prizes in there that are from The Hope Center. It’s kind of just a ‘thank you’ from the committee and the Hope Center to the players that are here to play today,” shared Canter.

Along with a full round of golf, participants have the chance to not only play to win but play for a purpose too.

“It’s really a win-win situation for all of us,” said Canter.

