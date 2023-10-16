Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Golf tournament held to raise money for Hope Center

A tournament at the University Club in Lexington was held Monday morning to help raise money for the Hope Center.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky celebrities were invited to make their way to the golf course.

A tournament at the University Club in Lexington was held Monday morning to help raise money for the Hope Center.

More than 40 teams came together to raise funds for the Hope Center, a service shelter for those in need in Lexington.

“We have an initiative that we are working on, which is going to building a brand new building. They’ve already broken ground on it. It’s gonna be 72 new transitional beds, 24 of them will be exclusively for veterans,” said event organizer Hacky Canter.

Each star-studded team was joined by a local celebrity or a celebrity with a connection to Lexington. One of which was Chris McCarron, a Hall-of-Fame jockey and member of the tournament’s committee.

“The end goal is to raise as much money as we can, and we can do that by raising as much awareness as we can,” said McCarron.

As a way to express their gratitude for the donations, members of the Hope Center donated some of their time. Doing everything from loading up golf carts to making gift bags for the teams.

“The swag bags have just different prizes in there that are from The Hope Center. It’s kind of just a ‘thank you’ from the committee and the Hope Center to the players that are here to play today,” shared Canter.

Along with a full round of golf, participants have the chance to not only play to win but play for a purpose too.

“It’s really a win-win situation for all of us,” said Canter.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died in a crash in Montgomery County.
Two dead in Montgomery County crash
Two people were injured in an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.
Two injured in apartment fire
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
Police are searching for a missing London teen.
London Police searching for missing teen
Restaurant MGN
Western wing chain coming to Lexington

Latest News

KSP investigating shooting involving police officer
WATCH | KSP investigating shooting involving police officer
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
WATCH | Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
Golf tournament held to raise money for Hope Center
WATCH | Golf tournament held to raise money for Hope Center
entucky State Police is investigating a shooting involving a police officer in Bourbon County.
KSP investigating shooting involving police officer