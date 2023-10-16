Good Question: Are horse trailers and utility trailers required to have license plates?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Cindy asks, “Are horse trailers and utility trailers required to have license plates? I have seen several that don’t have any.”

It depends on how that trailer is being used.

According to the Fayette County Clerk’s Office, all trailers in Kentucky must have a title.

However, many privately owned and operated trailers do not require registration.

State law says that includes trailers used to carry boats, luggage, personal effects, and farm products or equipment.

Trailers used for commercial purposes must be registered.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, if you are hauling horses, you might need a special license, depending on the size of the trailer.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.