Groundbreaking held for new God’s Pantry Food Bank location

The groundbreaking for the new 127,000-square-foot building took place Monday afternoon on Innovation Drive in Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The need to feed continues to grow in central Kentucky, and God’s Pantry food bank is responding by obtaining a new building that will create an additional 30,000 square feet.

The groundbreaking for the new 127,000-square-foot building took place Monday afternoon on Innovation Drive in Lexington.

This is in the Blue Grass Business Park near Citation Drive.

Two sites, one on Jaggie Fox Way in lexington and one in Winchester, will move to the new location.

We are told the move will give the nonprofit 50% more space to feed those in need.

God’s Pantry Food Bank CEO Michael Halligan says 250,000 people in central and eastern Kentucky will go without dinner tonight.

“This facility and the investments that we are making will ensure that every child, every family, every senior will have the food they need to thrive,” Halligan said.

Construction on the new building is expected to be completed by October 2024.

Halligan tells us the Winchester site and the Lexington site on Jaggie Fox Way will eventually be sold.

