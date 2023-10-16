Kentucky children’s author seeking sponsors to print book in Ukrainian

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Last year, we introduced you to children’s book author and Kentucky native Jodie Campbell, who is from Nicholasville.

Her book will soon be hitting bookshelves. But it’s the story behind the story that has captivated audiences.

“There Was a Zookeeper” tells a story about chaos until something beautiful happens. One could say that the children’s book has mirrored real life.

“My story has taken on a whole other sidebar, other meaning than what I very first started,” Campbell said.

It was a story written 25 years ago for Campbell’s two daughters.

“About a year ago, I came across a folder with all these stories and things that I had written, and I showed them, and they’re like, oh my gosh! There Was a Zookeeper,” said Campbell.

Inspired by her daughters and now granddaughters, she decided it was time to share the story with others.

“The main thing about a children’s book is the illustrations,” said Campbell.

She got on a website to find a freelance illustrator.

“I kept coming back to this one young man; his name’s Alexey Chystikov, and I really liked his cute little characters,” said Campbell.

She hired him, and he brought her vision to life.

“Then six weeks into it, he missed the deadline, and he never missed deadlines,” said Campbell. “At that time, Kyiv was under attack.”

Alexey, a Ukrainian resident, was without power for three days and had to go to an off-site shelter for safety and power.

“When he was able to contact me, he just apologized,” said Campbell. “I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. And I was like, wow. Let’s just change the setup. I said forget the deadlines, and we’ll get this book done when it’s meant to be done.”

It’s been over a year, and the work has given Alexey a mental escape from what’s going on around him.

“When I work on it, it’s kind of my mental therapy,” said Chystikov.

The relationship between the two has evolved.

“When we would do our Zoom calls, we would talk about the illustrations and talk about the book. And after that, we would just talk about life. You know, I’m a mother and a grandmother, and I’m also a nurse,” said Campbell. “And I just listened.”

“Now, we’re not businessmen and businesswomen, said Chystikov. “We are friends right now.”

The book is printed now, but this story isn’t over yet. Campbell hopes to get “There Was a Zookeeper” printed in Ukrainian for the Ukrainian refugees here.

“Right now, I have a little campaign going on looking for sponsors, like business sponsors, and they can get their name in the back of the book and acknowledge that they helped pull this project off,” said Campbell.

Part of the proceeds will go to Alexey.

“It’s the story behind the story,” said Campbell. “One day when I’m gone, this is part of my journey, this is part of my story. And I want it to be with that book.”

Jodie will only be able to get the Ukrainian version of the book printed if she finds sponsors. If you or your business would like to help out, here is the link.

Jodie hopes to one day have the book sold at the zoo in Kyiv as well.

If you would like to pre-order Jodie’s book, here is the link.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.