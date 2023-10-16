Kentucky deputy accused of crashing patrol car into pole while drunk

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky sheriff’s deputy is accused of crashing his patrol car into a pole while he was drunk over the weekend.

Court documents show Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy Bryan Bean was arrested for a DUI in his patrol car early Saturday morning.

Sheriff David Charles told WKYT that Beane is currently suspended after his arrest.

According to Beane’s arrest citation, he crashed his patrol car into a telephone pole in Menifee County on Saturday. When officers arrived on the scene, they said they could smell alcohol on Beane. They described him as lethargic and unable to keep his balance.

The citation says Beane told deputies he’d been drinking Tito’s vodka and that it was in his patrol car. They found the bottle three-quarters of the way empty in his center console.

Deputies performed standard field sobriety tests on Beane. The arrest report describes Beane’s behavior during those tests. During the walk and turn tests, Beane fell over multiple times. He put his foot down, swayed, and hopped during the one-leg stand test. His preliminary breath test came back as a .204.

Beane was transported to St Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling, where his arrest citation says he refused a blood test. A search warrant had to be issued for his blood.

The citation says he repeatedly alluded to deputies that he was under the influence, often saying, “It is what it is.”

Beane was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and was booked in the Montgomery County Regional Jail.

The Menifee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an administrative investigation into Beane’s alleged actions.

