Kentucky doctors facing delays getting new RSV treatment to patients

The CDC and the FDA have already approved an RSV vaccine for infants and toddlers, but cost remains a barrier.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some doctors are raising concerns about vaccine accessibility as the winter illness season approaches.

Lexington pediatricians are discussing potential delays in getting RSV shots for babies and toddlers.

MORE:

“Today, I had a patient, a one-month-old, who had gotten RSV and was already very sick with it, and mom kind of lamented like, ‘Oh, I wish we would’ve already had this available, and we could’ve maybe limited the amount of sickness she had,’” said Dr. Caitlynn Iddings, a pediatrician at Pediatric & Adolescent Associates in Lexington.

RSV is a respiratory virus whose peak season runs from October to February.

According to Dr. Iddings, RSV is one of the leading causes of hospitalization in children under five during the fall and winter months, with between 60,000 and 80,000 children hospitalized.

While a vaccine was approved by the CDC and the FDA earlier in the summer, insurance is not footing the bill. The one-dose vaccination lasts about five months and often runs for $500.

“For us, it’s very frustrating because we want these kids to get this. We want them to have that protection, but it’s still just this waiting game of ‘is it going to be covered? Are we going to be able to financially afford to give this to patients? Are patients going to be able to financially pay for it if insurance isn’t’ covering it?’” said Dr. Iddings.

While there is supply and demand, there is also a cost that parents and practices alike are struggling to fund.

“We do have quite a few that are asking us every week, ‘When is this going to be available?’” said Dr. Iddings. “It’s a waiting game, and we keep telling people, ‘Well, as soon as we have it, we’re going to have it in here and available for you.’”

In lieu of vaccination, Dr. Iddings said parents should keep sick children home from daycare if they are experiencing symptoms, along with staying on top of basic ways to fight germs, such as washing hands.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

