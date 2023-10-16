KSP investigating shooting involving police officer
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting involving a police officer in Bourbon County.
KSP did not release much information about what happened, but they say it happened Sunday night around 10:45 on North Middletown Road.
They say a male subject was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
KSP says they were requested to investigate the shooting by the Paris Police Department.
This is a developing story.
