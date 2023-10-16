Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Man killed in Lexington shooting

Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a shooting on Race Street Sunday evening.

Lexington Police say at 9:16 p.m., they responded to a shots fired call for the 200 block of Race Street.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

The Fayette County Coroner has not yet released the victim’s name.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or online bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died in a crash in Montgomery County.
Two dead in Montgomery County crash
Two people were injured in an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.
Two injured in apartment fire
Police are searching for a missing London teen.
London Police searching for missing teen
Restaurant MGN
Western wing chain coming to Lexington
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76

Latest News

Candidates for governor are weighing in on the United Autoworkers strike in Louisville.
Candidates for governor weigh in on UAW strike in Kentucky
12-year-old cancer patient showcases art featuring therapy dogs
Officer-involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway
Skeletal remains found in McCreary County
WATCH | Skeletal remains found in McCreary County