Man killed in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a shooting on Race Street Sunday evening.

Lexington Police say at 9:16 p.m., they responded to a shots fired call for the 200 block of Race Street.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

The Fayette County Coroner has not yet released the victim’s name.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or online bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

