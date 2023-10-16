Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

No. 24 UK volleyball sweeps No. 10 Tennessee on the road

UK Volleyball
UK Volleyball(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WKYT) - The No. 23 Kentucky Volleyball team (8-7, 6-1 SEC) went to Rocky Top and swept the No. 10 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-2, 7-1 SEC) inside Food City Arena on Sunday night, winning 3-0 (25-20, 26-24, 27-25) to take the match in three tight sets. Tennessee’s only other loss came to No. 1 Wisconsin in five sets.

Three Wildcats scored in double figures and freshman outside hitter Brooklyn DeLeye paced the Wildcats with 13 kills to just two errors. Junior libero Eleanor Beavin recorded her 1,000th-career dig in the match. Senior middle blocker Elise Goetzinger added 12 kills with no errors and four blocks.

With Sunday’s win, Kentucky is now over the .500 mark for the first time this season and now sits second place in the Southeastern Conference.

UK will play Mississippi State on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET inside Rupp Arena as it opens a two-match homestand in Rupp.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died in a crash in Montgomery County.
Two dead in Montgomery County crash
Police investigating shooting.
Man hurt in Lexington shooting
Court Days is one of the longest running festivals in the state.
Kentucky’s oldest festival underway in Mount Sterling
Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home
The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new...
“He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.” Woman tells husband she won $2M instead

Latest News

UK RB Ray Davis, OL Marques Cox and QB Devin Leary celebrate a touchdown vs. Missouri.
Missouri spoils homecoming for (24) Kentucky
Freshman Rob Dillingham at Big Blue Madness 2023.
Reeves, Scherr shine at Big Blue Madness
Mingione signs contract extension
All Blue - Missouri
All Blue Weather Preview - Missouri