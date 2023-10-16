No. 24 UK volleyball sweeps No. 10 Tennessee on the road

KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WKYT) - The No. 23 Kentucky Volleyball team (8-7, 6-1 SEC) went to Rocky Top and swept the No. 10 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-2, 7-1 SEC) inside Food City Arena on Sunday night, winning 3-0 (25-20, 26-24, 27-25) to take the match in three tight sets. Tennessee’s only other loss came to No. 1 Wisconsin in five sets.

Three Wildcats scored in double figures and freshman outside hitter Brooklyn DeLeye paced the Wildcats with 13 kills to just two errors. Junior libero Eleanor Beavin recorded her 1,000th-career dig in the match. Senior middle blocker Elise Goetzinger added 12 kills with no errors and four blocks.

With Sunday’s win, Kentucky is now over the .500 mark for the first time this season and now sits second place in the Southeastern Conference.

UK will play Mississippi State on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET inside Rupp Arena as it opens a two-match homestand in Rupp.

