Now-former police officer claims in lawsuit that Ky. city violated ADA

A former Stanton police officer and school resource officer is suing, saying the City of...
A former Stanton police officer and school resource officer is suing, saying the City of Stanton discriminated against him and violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.(Damion Gordon | wabi)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Stanton police officer and school resource officer is suing, saying the City of Stanton discriminated against him and violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Michael Townsend says he was fired from his position as a high school resource officer because of his age and disability. He says he was replaced by someone younger, who was also paid more.

Townsend also says he was granted accommodations for his disability while working as a school resource officer, which was certified by the ADA.

So far, the city has not commented.

