Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A cloudy and chilly day ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Clouds are sticking around for our Tuesday, giving us another cloudy, chilly day ahead. Temps will only get up to the mid to upper 50s for the day, with the cloudy conditions holding lots of moisture in for the region. There is a potential for parts of Eastern Kentucky to get a pop up shower, but most of the region is going to remain dry.

Wednesday is still looking like a dry day ahead, with temps in the 60s. Thursday will bring about a large scale trough that will bring in some cool air and active rainfall chances. Rain will remain consistent throughout the first half of the weekend. Additionally, wind gusts are going to pick up some speed with this system, having the potential to get up to 40 mph later in the week.

Have a great Tuesday!

