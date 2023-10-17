Lexington offering expanded weekly leaf collection

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is ready to collect your leaves.

The City will offer an expanded weekly collection instead of a once-a-year vacuum approach. The City used this method in 2022.

Options this year include:

Let the City take them. If you have city waste service, crews will pick up yard waste each week on your regular collection day. The collected material will be turned into mulch. First, fill your grey yard cart. Once the cart is full, use yard waste bags. Only use paper yard waste bags as material in plastic bags will be taken to the landfill. Yard waste bags may be picked up by a different crew than those servicing carts. Crews will collect daily until 5:30 p.m. except on Halloween when they will quit at 5 p.m. Missed yard waste will be collected the next makeup day (Wednesday or Saturday). You are asked not to call LexCall regarding missed service until after 5:30 p.m. on your scheduled service day. If you don’t have a grey cart or need a new one, call LexCall at 311 or submit a request online. Bring the leaves to the City mulching facility. Through December 2023, Fayette County residents can take yard waste to the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility (HPWMF) for free. Proof of residency is required. The facility, located at 4216 Hedger Lane, is open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. HPWMF is closed on Wednesdays. The City has a limited supply of free leaf chutes available to help funnel leaves into your cart or yard bags. There is a limit of one chute per household. While supplies last, you can pick up a leaf chute from: The City’s Electronics Recycling Center, 1306 Versailles Road The Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane Johns Run/Walk Shop - Palomar, 3735 Palomar Centre

The City also advises that you can keep your leaves and use them as fertilizer.

