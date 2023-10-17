Demonstrators call for justice at rally for Palestine in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A rally for Palestine is happening in downtown Lexington.

Since 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, speaker after speaker has made their way to the steps in front of a very large crowd. They are calling for a free Palestine and an end to the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

They say Palestinians have been facing this type of death and trauma for generations, for decades.

They’ve cheered and applauded as people have shared their personal stories, form having family in Gaza currently. To even one speaker who is Jewish and says she believes in a free Palestine.

Others called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel as well.

Last Sunday, we saw close to 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators in downtown Lexington.

Organizers say these are meant to be rallies for peace and unity, and they say it’s a way to show their support for Palestinian civilians.

Just a few hours before this group is set to meet, Rabbi Shlomo Litvin with the Kentucky Jewish Council says he was in downtown to counter their rally.

Litvin held a prayer vigil for Israelis killed or being held hostage by Hamas just last week.

He says he’s delivering bags with supplies to those who are unhoused downtown as his form of a counter-demonstration.

“It’s going to take all of us to show kindness, especially those who we sometimes miss in the peripheral of our eyes, to show the strongest counter to words of hate,” said Litvin.

