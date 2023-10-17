Everyday Kentucky
EKY nurse talks importance of yearly mammograms to detect breast cancer

By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime.

Kristen Hurt, Womens Health Nurse Navigator at the ARH Breast Center, said it is important for woman to stay on stop of their yearly exams.

“Breast cancer, it’s a lot more prevalent than what people think. So, it’s very important to make sure you are scheduling your yearly mammograms and doing month breast exams so you can look for any abnormalities that may occur in your breast,” she said.

Common abnormalities to look for are a breast lump, changes to the skin over the breast, such as dimpling, a newly inverted nipple or an overall change in your breast appearance.

“If you see any of those it is very important to go to your primary care provider as soon as possible,” Hurt said.

However, Hurt added that often there are no abnormalities, and the early detection is found through a yearly mammogram.

“Sometimes breast cancer can only be seen by mammography or by ultrasound. So, that is why it is so important to make sure you are doing your yearly screenings because it is not always something that you can feel,” she said.

The ARH Breast Center has a variety of different tests to help women in any stage of breast cancer.

“For screening mammograms, that’s just for preventative measures for someone who is not experiencing breast abnormalities. Diagnostic mammography is if a patient is feeling a lump, having nipple discharge, has an abnormal screening. We may further look into that with breast ultrasound, and we do breast MRI as well for high-risk patients,” she said.

Breast cancer has a 99% survival rate.

The ARH Breast Center is offering $50 mammograms during the month of October for women without insurance. You can call to make an appointment.

Click here, for a link to the breast center website.

