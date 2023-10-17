Everyday Kentucky
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington teen

Cody Martin
Cody Martin(Lexington Police/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing teen.

They say 14-year-old Cody Martin was last seen on October 15 in the 1700 block of Jennifer Road.

Martin is 5′9″ and around 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray UK hoodie and jeans.

Police say Martin has a history of mental illness and may be suicidal. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with knowledge of Cody Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

