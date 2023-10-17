Goodwill hosts expungement clinic in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Goodwill Industries and the Woodford County Chamber of Commerce collaborated to host an expungement clinic.

The clinic happened Tuesday morning at Versailles Baptist Church.

People from across the state came to the clinic to apply and see if their criminal convictions could be removed from the record. A clean record could break down barriers to getting a job, housing and education.

Miranda Montgomery, a former career coach with Goodwill Industries, says a person with a clean slate can knock down obstacles in their life.

“I know how important it is to get rid of criminal records or criminal charges on a record because they can be a very big barrier to housing, education and other opportunities,” said Montgomery.

Pre-registered and walk-in clients were able to get a background check, meet with a lawyer and connect with job opportunities and other resources.

This has been paid for by Goodwill Industries.

Sarah Dixon heard about this opportunity and drove two and a half hours from Clinton County.

Dixon’s criminal record includes possession, receiving stolen property and assault.

“I am a recovering addict, I have a record, and all my stuff is from 10 years ago,” said Dixon.

Dixon wants to put the past in the past and move forward. Her future includes working in the medical field, but she can’t achieve that goal until her criminal offenses are removed. Right now, she feels confident this expungement clinic will give her a new start in life.

“I feel freedom that my background is not holding me back anymore,” Dixon said. “The only thing I’m worried about is being there for my kids, you know, being able to financially support them.”

On average, some cases take nine to 12 months to complete.

The eligible offenses to be removed go up to a Class D felony.

Goodwill Industries says last year, their criminal expungement goal was 1,500 clients, but they exceeded that mark with 2,500 expungements.

