Grandmother charged in baby’s death from toxic dose of medication

The suspect is charged in the death of her 11-month-old grandson. (WPLG, BROWARD SHERIFF'S OFFICE, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH, KAISER PERMANENTE, CNN)
By WPLG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (WPLG) - A Florida grandmother is facing charges in her 11-month-old grandson’s death after investigators say baby bottles containing a powerful antihistamine were found in her home.

After a year of investigation, the Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested 53-year-old Tibina Louissant on Friday and charged her with aggravated manslaughter in the August 2022 death of her grandson, 11-month-old Josiah Fenelus.

Louissant was taking care of the baby at her home in Oakland Park when he apparently became unresponsive. 911 was called and paramedics rushed Josiah to a hospital, but he didn’t survive.

Tibina Louissant, 53, is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the August 2022 death of her grandson, 11-month-old Josiah Fenelus.
Tibina Louissant, 53, is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the August 2022 death of her grandson, 11-month-old Josiah Fenelus.(Source: Broward Sheriff's Office, WPLG via CNN)

Months later, the medical examiner’s office determined Josiah died from a toxic dose of cyproheptadine, a powerful antihistamine that is only available with a doctor’s prescription but is also sold as an appetite supplement.

During their investigation, detectives found two baby bottles in Louissant’s home that both tested positive for the drug. The grandmother told detectives she was the only person who made her grandson’s bottles while he was staying with her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Louissant was released after her family posted a $50,000 bond. If convicted, she could spend the rest of her life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

