‘I was only visiting’: Man who police say was found on top of dead woman talks to WKYT from jail

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead, and her boyfriend is facing charges, but not in her death. It follows an unusual discovery Sunday inside an apartment.

Police say they found a man lying on top of a dead woman with drugs surrounding them. The man is facing drug trafficking and other charges, but from jail, he’s got a different story.

Johnny Bullock says he was only visiting his girlfriend at her Somerset apartment. They went to bed, and he says the next thing he knew, she was on top of him, police were wanting to come inside, then he got on top of her to try to get free.

“She was dead, stiff, weight. I couldn’t move down in my hips. My back and my hips. I couldn’t move her,” said Bullock from the Pulaski County jail where he has been since his arrest Sunday on trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia charges.

Bullock is 76, and police say the woman found dead with him is 62-year-old Linda Lawson.

Police say they came to find Lawson dead and say he’s to blame for the drugs. He said that’s not true.

“They didn’t find me with a bunch of paraphernalia and drugs. I was only visiting,” said Bullock.

Police say all of it remains under investigation.

“The quantity of drugs in the apartment; someone was dealing drugs. Not personal use. So someone was dealing drugs,” said Pulaski Co. Sheriff Bobby Jones.

The coroner says they are not sure what caused Lawson’s death. They do not believe foul play was involved. Bullock says he has no idea why she died.

“I don’t know. She was fine when we went to bed. And I don’t know,” he said.

