Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

KSP investigating deadly Jackson Co. crash

Kentuck State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Jackson County.
Kentuck State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Jackson County.(Credit: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuck State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Jackson County.

KSP says they were contacted just before 10 a.m., Monday, about a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of KY-30 and KY-3629 in Jackson County.

They say their initial investigation indicated a 2015 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 72-year-old Wanda Kennedy of Blue Ridge, Georgia, was traveling west on KY 30 and crossed the center line into the path of a 2004 Dodge Ram, driven by 66-year-old Terry Crisp, of Franklin, North Carolina, traveling east.

They say Kennedy died as a result of her injuries.

KSP is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
Two people have died in a crash in Montgomery County.
Two dead in Montgomery County crash
Two people were injured in an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.
Two injured in apartment fire
Police are searching for a missing London teen.
London Police searching for missing teen
Restaurant MGN
Western wing chain coming to Lexington

Latest News

Sheriff’s office: 76-year-old man arrested on drug charges in Pulaski Co.; death investigation...
Sheriff’s office: 76-year-old arrested on drug charges in Pulaski Co.; death investigation started
Richmond Police Department recruiting more officers.
Detroit man facing drug charges in Richmond
Now-former police officer claims in lawsuit that Ky. city violated ADA
watch | Now-former police officer claims in lawsuit that Ky. city violated ADA
Kentucky doctors facing delays getting new RSV treatment to patients
WATCH | Kentucky doctors facing delays getting new RSV treatment to patients