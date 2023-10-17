KSP investigating deadly Jackson Co. crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuck State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Jackson County.

KSP says they were contacted just before 10 a.m., Monday, about a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of KY-30 and KY-3629 in Jackson County.

They say their initial investigation indicated a 2015 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 72-year-old Wanda Kennedy of Blue Ridge, Georgia, was traveling west on KY 30 and crossed the center line into the path of a 2004 Dodge Ram, driven by 66-year-old Terry Crisp, of Franklin, North Carolina, traveling east.

They say Kennedy died as a result of her injuries.

KSP is still investigating the crash.

