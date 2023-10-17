Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT: One Day of Nice Before More Changes

It’s another chilly day for much of the region as we get set for a one day break in this...
It’s another chilly day for much of the region as we get set for a one day break in this November pattern.(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another chilly day for much of the region as we get set for a one-day break in this November pattern. That’s right, we have another big chilly November weather maker rolling our way for the end of the week and weekend.

Today features more clouds for much of central and eastern Kentucky. Some peaks of sunshine will be possible, but the greatest clearing is in the west. Highs in the west are into the 60s, with 50s elsewhere.

Winds won’t be quite as gusty but will still be drilling in the chill.

There’s still the chance for some mist or a few showers across the eastern half of the state.

Wednesday looks REALLY nice with temps in the 60s and some clouds rolling in late in the day. These clouds are ahead of another potent storm system arriving later Thursday into Friday. Here’s a breakdown of the next system ahead:

  • Winds rapidly increase Wednesday night and early Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west.
  • This front slides In on Thursday with a few showers along and ahead of it. Highs are back in the 60s.
  • The front slows down Thursday night and Friday as low pressure develops and rides along it. This brings an increase in rain to central and eastern Kentucky, with lighter amounts for the west.
  • Temps for Friday come way back down and likely stay in the 50s.
  • As this storm system ramps up to our east and northeast Friday night and Saturday, we will watch for a clipper-looking system to dive in with some more showers.
  • Temps this weekend are very November-like once again with lots of 50s for highs in central and eastern Kentucky. The west will be quite a bit milder. Winds will also be gusty.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our new work week starts off on a November look and feel and will end on a November look and...
FIRST ALERT: Another big system on the way
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
Ky. Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI in his patrol car
Kentucky deputy accused of crashing patrol car into pole while drunk
An ambulance waits on the field as medical staff attend to Buffalo Bills running back Damien...
Buffalo Bills player from Kentucky injured during game
Fire officials confirmed to WKYT that the fire is at the same home where two people died in a...
Fire breaks out at same Ky. home where blaze killed two nearly a year ago

Latest News

WKYT 7 day
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A cloudy and chilly day ahead
FastCast | Alexa Minton tracks another cool and cloudy day
FastCast | Alexa Minton tracks another cool and cloudy day
Our new work week starts off with a November look and feel and will end with a November look...
WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Monday, Oct. 16th
Our new work week starts off on a November look and feel and will end on a November look and...
FIRST ALERT: Another big system on the way