Study claims Lexington is among least safe cities in the country

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We recently told you about a WalletHub study that ranked Lexington as one of the least safe cities in America.

We asked WalletHub to break their study down to us after a City of Lexington spokesperson denounced the findings.

For the ‘2023 safest cities in America’ study, WalletHub editor Christie Matherne says they compared 182 cities. She says it includes at least two cities from each state and 150 of the most populated cities. Lexington was ranked 143rd.

“When you level out all of the data, it does surprise you,” said Matherne.

The study is broken down into three categories: home and community safety, which makes up 50% of the whole score; natural disaster risk, which makes up 30%; and financial safety, which makes up 20%. Each category was then evaluated, per capita, using 41 key indicators of safety.

Lexington was ranked 85th in home and community safety.

“Lexington has a low number of law enforcement employees per capita. That was one of the things that was ranked lower, about 124th, I believe,” Matherne said. “There’s a high number of hate crimes per capita, which is 161st. These all kind of were the lower-level things that made the score a little lower.”

The study shows Lexington was ranked 52nd in financial safety.

“If we were to {just} do a financial safety report, you guys would probably be up,” Matherne said.

But Lexington is marked ‘not applicable’ in the natural disaster category. This measures things like hail and wildfire risk. Matherne says there was no data available in order to score Lexington.

“I believe we measured in the last 10 years,” Matherne said.

When we reached out to the city, a spokesperson sent us this statement about the WalletHub report:

The recent report from WalletHub ranking our nation’s safest cities is misleading in its overall rankings. The study evaluates a city’s Home & Community Safety, Natural Disaster Risk and Financial Safety. However, for Lexington, they do not provide any score for our Natural Disaster Risk, resulting in a large drop in our overall score. When looking at Home & Community Safety alone, we rank much higher. And, when looking at Financial Safety alone, we rank even better. It’s difficult to truly find value in this report when the data is not complete. We were not asked to provide any information as we would with a reputable ranking agency.

Matherne’s response: “I think we did a pretty thorough job in scoring everything across all these categories.”

WalletHub says they used various sources to pull data from, including the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

