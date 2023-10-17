Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

ThriveKY’s ‘Advocacy for Thriving Communities’ roadshow comes to Lexington

Event held in Lexington to help professionals advocate for programs that help those in need
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A training series in Lexington is teaching Kentucky professionals how to give back.

The training teaches community outreach workers about resources available to assist them and others.

“We want our policies to be supporting every Kentuckian regardless of economic status,” Emily Beauregard, Executive Director.

Thrive Kentucky considers public assistance programs such as affordable housing and healthcare a “safety net” for everyday life, and having strong public assistance programs starts with people working behind the scenes.

Beauregard says that Tuesday is meant to strengthen community outreach professionals, to help people, help themselves.

“We have people in every community who are working in these areas, and we want to make sure they have information, that they have resources, and that they have help whenever they encounter barriers to getting those needs met,” Beauregard explained.

Creating a strong foundation for community outreach can never start too early.

Asbury University assistant professor Michelle Asboil says her social work classes are here to learn more about connecting with the community in their future careers.

“The idea of bringing students to this training is to see change on more of grander kind of macro level and that meant needing to look at systems,” shared Asboil.

While Lexington is reached on Tuesday, the outreach doesn’t stop there. The roadshow will make its next stop in Paducah next month.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our new work week starts off on a November look and feel and will end on a November look and...
FIRST ALERT: Another big system on the way
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
Ky. Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI in his patrol car
Kentucky deputy accused of crashing patrol car into pole while drunk
An ambulance waits on the field as medical staff attend to Buffalo Bills running back Damien...
Buffalo Bills player from Kentucky injured during game
Fire officials confirmed to WKYT that the fire is at the same home where two people died in a...
Fire breaks out at same Ky. home where blaze killed two nearly a year ago

Latest News

Trick or Treat
Good Question: What is the age limit for trick-or-treating?
Event held in Lexington to help professionals advocate for programs that help those in need
WATCH | Event held in Lexington to help professionals advocate for programs that help those in need
Sheriff’s office: 76-year-old arrested on drug charges in Pulaski Co.; death investigation...
Sheriff’s office: 76-year-old arrested on drug charges in Pulaski Co.; death investigation started
The crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I-75.
Two hurt in I-75 crash involving four semis