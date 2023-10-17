ThriveKY’s ‘Advocacy for Thriving Communities’ roadshow comes to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A training series in Lexington is teaching Kentucky professionals how to give back.

The training teaches community outreach workers about resources available to assist them and others.

“We want our policies to be supporting every Kentuckian regardless of economic status,” Emily Beauregard, Executive Director.

Thrive Kentucky considers public assistance programs such as affordable housing and healthcare a “safety net” for everyday life, and having strong public assistance programs starts with people working behind the scenes.

Beauregard says that Tuesday is meant to strengthen community outreach professionals, to help people, help themselves.

“We have people in every community who are working in these areas, and we want to make sure they have information, that they have resources, and that they have help whenever they encounter barriers to getting those needs met,” Beauregard explained.

Creating a strong foundation for community outreach can never start too early.

Asbury University assistant professor Michelle Asboil says her social work classes are here to learn more about connecting with the community in their future careers.

“The idea of bringing students to this training is to see change on more of grander kind of macro level and that meant needing to look at systems,” shared Asboil.

While Lexington is reached on Tuesday, the outreach doesn’t stop there. The roadshow will make its next stop in Paducah next month.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.