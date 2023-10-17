Everyday Kentucky
Two hurt in I-75 crash involving four semis

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I-75.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are hurt after a crash involving four semis in Madison County.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I-75.

Deputies tell us a driver fell asleep and crashed into a semi parked on the shoulder of the interstate. That impact knocked that semi into another semi and then that semi hit a fourth semi.

The first truck is the only one that wasn’t parked at the time.

Traffic was slow in the area throughout the morning because of the cleanup.

We don’t know how badly the two people are hurt.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

