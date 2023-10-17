Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Winchester shooting leaves neighbors with unanswered questions

Winchester shooting leaves neighbors with unanswered questions
Winchester shooting leaves neighbors with unanswered questions(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is working to learn more about a shooting in Winchester that sent one man to the hospital.

A viewer reached out to the WKYT newsroom, saying her brother was out for a jog Monday afternoon when somebody shot him. Neighbors say they were shocked to find out something like this had happened so close to home. All of those neighbors have asked to remain anonymous.

“I’ve never felt unsafe. I’ve lived here in this neighborhood for probably half my life, really, and I’ve never known of any shootings or anything like that. That’s really scary,” said an anonymous neighbor.

The Winchester Police Department media blotter says a 31-year-old man was shot on Fulton Road shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday. WKYT has made multiple attempts to get more information on this incident from police, but they’ve refused to speak with us.

The victim’s brother says he was jogging near the Clark County Health Department when a man in a silver Mercedes drove by and shot him in the back. We do not know the extent of his injuries, but his sister says he was later discharged from the hospital.

“That’s terrifying because I walk around here all the time. I live right down the road, and that’s really scary,” said another anonymous neighbor. We asked this neighbor if they would take a break from their daily walks after we told them about the shooting. They said, “yeah, probably until I can at least get like a taser, some bear spray, something to protect myself.”

One woman who lives just one block from where the shooting happened told WKYT she saw a large police presence on Monday night. She says her husband spoke with officers on the scene.

“My husband asked him was there anything we had to really look out for, and he said no, everything’s okay, and after that, we haven’t seen or heard anything else,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our new work week starts off on a November look and feel and will end on a November look and...
FIRST ALERT: Another big system on the way
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
Ky. Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI in his patrol car
Kentucky deputy accused of crashing patrol car into pole while drunk
An ambulance waits on the field as medical staff attend to Buffalo Bills running back Damien...
Buffalo Bills player from Kentucky injured during game
Fire officials confirmed to WKYT that the fire is at the same home where two people died in a...
Fire breaks out at same Ky. home where blaze killed two nearly a year ago

Latest News

Fact✓Check | Do Ky. gov. candidates' claims on education make the grade?
Fact✓Check | Do Kentucky governor candidates’ claims on education make the grade?
We recently told you about a WalletHub study that ranked Lexington as one of the least safe...
Study claims Lexington is among least safe cities in the country
Mobile sports betting
Cybersecurity Awareness Month highlights risk of online sports betting
A training series in Lexington is teaching Kentucky professionals how to give back.
ThriveKY’s ‘Advocacy for Thriving Communities’ roadshow comes to Lexington