Winchester shooting leaves neighbors with unanswered questions

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is working to learn more about a shooting in Winchester that sent one man to the hospital.

A viewer reached out to the WKYT newsroom, saying her brother was out for a jog Monday afternoon when somebody shot him. Neighbors say they were shocked to find out something like this had happened so close to home. All of those neighbors have asked to remain anonymous.

“I’ve never felt unsafe. I’ve lived here in this neighborhood for probably half my life, really, and I’ve never known of any shootings or anything like that. That’s really scary,” said an anonymous neighbor.

The Winchester Police Department media blotter says a 31-year-old man was shot on Fulton Road shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday. WKYT has made multiple attempts to get more information on this incident from police, but they’ve refused to speak with us.

The victim’s brother says he was jogging near the Clark County Health Department when a man in a silver Mercedes drove by and shot him in the back. We do not know the extent of his injuries, but his sister says he was later discharged from the hospital.

“That’s terrifying because I walk around here all the time. I live right down the road, and that’s really scary,” said another anonymous neighbor. We asked this neighbor if they would take a break from their daily walks after we told them about the shooting. They said, “yeah, probably until I can at least get like a taser, some bear spray, something to protect myself.”

One woman who lives just one block from where the shooting happened told WKYT she saw a large police presence on Monday night. She says her husband spoke with officers on the scene.

“My husband asked him was there anything we had to really look out for, and he said no, everything’s okay, and after that, we haven’t seen or heard anything else,” she said.

