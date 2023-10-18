Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Some sunshine before the rain returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are going to enjoy mostly sunny skies for the commonwealth today with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. Calm conditions will persist throughout most of the day until we head into the evening hours. Wind gusts will pick up post 5pm, with the potential to get very strong in the overnight. Some areas will see a peak of 40mph. Cloud cover will build post the dinnertime hours as well.

A cold front is creeping closer from just west of our region, and it will finally reach us Thursday, bringing in a few showers with it. More widespread rain will roll in on Friday, with most of the heavy rain centralized in the eastern and central portions of the state. Additionally the nice temps will tumble back into some chilly weather for the weekend. Rain chances and cool temps will linger for the weekend ahead.

Have a great Wednesday!

