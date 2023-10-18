Animal rescue group once again called to Estill County on dog neglect case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been just over a month since more than 70 dogs were seized from a home in Estill County, and now rescue groups here are being called to another home in the same county.

Paws 4 The Cause worked a hoarding case in Estill County in mid-September, and now they’re responding to a case where they say dogs are being starved.

Manager Anita Spreitzer says the situation has been bad for at least a year, maybe longer, in Estill County. Just a month ago, the situation was dire for dozens of dogs. They say now there is a brand new case that has their full attention.

Ten dogs have been removed from a home near the Estill/Lee County line and Spreitzer says there are many more that need rescuing. She says the dogs are being starved, and they’re also flea and tick-infested. She says police are investigating and is hopeful charges will be filed soon. The current case started with a phone call late Friday night.

“It was heartbreaking to see dogs in that kind of shape. The skinniest dogs are the weakest, and they aren’t going to get the food as easiest as the stronger ones are,” says Spreitzer.

The Estill County animal shelter is asking for donations because of this situation where they say they are in the process of removing a total of 20 dogs. They are asking for dog food but also canned pumpkin and plain yogurt, which they say helps feed dogs that have been malnourished.

We reached out to law enforcement but were not able to talk to anyone about the current case.

