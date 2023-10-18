Everyday Kentucky
Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch to take place in Lexington

The brunch will include a panel of physicians talking about breast cancer awareness, a meal, mammogram scheduling and more.(Ellen McDonald)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health is hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch this weekend.

The event is Saturday, October 21st from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

It will take place at the Lexington Cancer Care Center on Nicholasville Road.

The event will include brunch, free education booths and prizes, complimentary bra fittings, and mammogram scheduling for those with or without insurance.

A panel of physicians will also talk about breast cancer and the importance of early detection, treatment, and surgery during brunch.

The event is free for all women to attend. Registration can be handled through the Baptist Health website.

For assistance registering or any questions, contact Fran Natale at francine.natale@bhsi.com or 859.260.3519.

