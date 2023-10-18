FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Fall Cold Front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - That strange, glowing orb you see in the sky today is called the sun. It’s something that’s been in short supply in our region for the past week or so as a November pattern settles in early. This pattern continues through the upcoming weekend as another big storm system rolls in.

Temps today start in the 30s for many with afternoon readings generally 65-70. Overall, this is a really good day with only some clouds filtering in during the afternoon and evening. Winds gust up and those gusts will be a big player tonight and Thursday.

Today’s clouds are ahead of a cold front sweeping in with scattered showers on Thursday and temps back in the 60s. This front slows down with an area of low pressure developing along it. That brings showers and some thunder into central and eastern Kentucky Thursday night and early Friday. Wraparound showers then continue through Friday night.

Winds will be very gusty with this front with some 35mph gusts possible.

Temps come way down behind the low on Friday with much of the eastern half of the state in the 50s. With gusty winds and showers around, that’s pretty dreary for some.

A system drops in behind this for Saturday and it may bring a few showers with it on this strong northwest flow. Behind this comes the chance for a widespread frost Sunday night and Monday morning.

Temps begin to climb early next week and thermometers take off for a few days into the middle and end of the week when the 70s show up.

