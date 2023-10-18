Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Gov. Beshear proclaims October ‘Domestic Violence Awareness Month’

(WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and on Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear recognized this month on the state level.

“I’m gonna keep fighting for the inches that become the feet, that becomes the miles of progress until we build that goal of a safe Kentucky for absolutely everyone,” said Gov. Beshear.

To further that goal, Gov. Beshear signed a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the Commonwealth.

“It takes us all being fully committed and getting others committed to build a world where that next generation doesn’t face that reality,” he added.

For those who work in this field, like GreenHouse17 Executive Director Darlene Thomas, she said steps like this are helping to get information to those who need it.

“You know, when I first started this work, the average age of the person I served was 45 to 54, and today it’s about 25 to 32, so we know it’s having an impact,” Thomas said.

Thomas said she hopes events like this shine a light on the stories of the survivors and victims of domestic violence or intimate partner violence.

“Intimate partner violence is hard, but there’s a really dark side of fear of what can happen, and so that’s where we need to bring light to; to bring light to survivors so they know there’s choices and options,” Thomas said.

At Wednesday’s proclamation signing, Beshear also announced that Kentucky is receiving $2.5 million in U.S. Department of Justice grant funding.

This money will assist law enforcement in bringing justice to victims of sexual assault.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I-75.
Two hurt in I-75 crash involving four semis
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Police say Johnny Bullock is facing drug charges after they found a dead woman with him Sunday....
‘I was only visiting’: Man who police say was found on top of dead woman talks to WKYT from jail
We recently told you about a WalletHub study that ranked Lexington as one of the least safe...
Study claims Lexington is among least safe cities in the country
An ambulance waits on the field as medical staff attend to Buffalo Bills running back Damien...
Buffalo Bills player from Kentucky injured during game

Latest News

UK fellowship program working to address health care inequities
WATCH | UK fellowship program working to address health care inequities
Man sentenced for role in scheme to defraud City of Lexington
WATCH | Man sentenced for role in scheme to defraud City of Lexington
One of the dogs said to be a hound-beagle type mix and is one of about 20 that officials say is...
Animal rescue group once again called to Estill County on dog neglect case
Ace is a K9 at the Richmond Police Department who has been working for a month and a half.
Richmond Police K9 receiving protective vest thanks to donation