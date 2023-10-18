Everyday Kentucky
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say

Shocking video from police in Los Angeles show a robbery suspect jumping off a roof to evade police, officials said. (Source: LAPD / BODY CAMS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) – A shocking video from police in Los Angeles shows a robbery suspect jumping off a roof to evade police, officials said.

Miraculously, he survived the fall.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were called to an apartment for a report of a burglary on the afternoon of Sept. 15.

Police learned that four men allegedly entered an apartment, bound and gagged the victim, then stole the keys to his vehicle.

When officers arrived, they immediately found two of the four suspects and took them into custody without incident.

Another one of the suspects, later identified as 27-year-old Jeffrey Askew, was spotted on the roof of the apartment building.

Bodycam video shows officers discussing their next moves as they suddenly see Askew jump from the roof of the apartment and land on the roof of an adjacent single-story building. He then fell from that roof and landed on the ground.

Body camera video shows officers approaching Askew, and he removed what police believed was a firearm from his waistband as they begged him not to shoot. The item was later confirmed to be a hammer.

Jeffrey Askew, 27, was taken to the hospital and treated for the injuries he sustained from his fall and for gunshot wounds.(LAPD / BODY CAMS+ /TMX)

One of the officers, identified as Steven Martinez, fired at Askew, striking him.

The video then shows officers rushing to Askew to render aid. He was taken to the hospital and treated for the injuries he sustained from his fall and for gunshot wounds.

The fourth suspect was also taken into custody.

Askew and the other three men were booked into jail, each charged with home invasion robbery, residential burglary, and felony offenses against a person over 65 years of age. Two of the men were also charged with use of a firearm during a felony.

LAPD said the shooting involving officers is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

