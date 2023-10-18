Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Keeneland planning nearly $90 million expansion

The project includes the construction of a permanent Paddock Building and a reimagined saddling experience.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland is planning a major expansion.

The project includes the construction of a permanent Paddock Building and a reimagined saddling experience.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Tourism Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval for economic incentives for the project.

Keeneland says the new Paddock Building will expand viewing and dining experiences, enhance hospitality during thoroughbred auctions and provide new venues for special events year-round.

They say the saddling stalls will be repositioned to provide a safer environment for equine and human participants and to give fans a greater view of the Saddling Paddock.

Keeneland says construction is scheduled to begin in January 2024, and plans are to complete the project in the Fall of 2025. Keeneland’s race meets and sales will continue at full capacity during construction.

They say the project is expected to cost nearly $93 million.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I-75.
Two hurt in I-75 crash involving four semis
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Police say Johnny Bullock is facing drug charges after they found a dead woman with him Sunday....
‘I was only visiting’: Man who police say was found on top of dead woman talks to WKYT from jail
We recently told you about a WalletHub study that ranked Lexington as one of the least safe...
Study claims Lexington is among least safe cities in the country
An ambulance waits on the field as medical staff attend to Buffalo Bills running back Damien...
Buffalo Bills player from Kentucky injured during game

Latest News

Lexington police looking for trio wanted in multiple vehicle break-ins
Lexington police looking for trio wanted in multiple vehicle break-ins
Kentucky State Police say 29-year-old Darren Ruble was arrested as part of an undercover...
Kentucky man accused of child sexual exploitation
MGN Online
Man sentenced for role in scheme to defraud City of Lexington
UK College of Medicine students are working to enhance their understanding of health...
UK fellowship program working to address health care inequities