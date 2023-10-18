Kentucky man accused of child sexual exploitation

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County man is accused of child sexual exploitation.

Kentucky State Police say 29-year-old Darren Ruble was arrested as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Investigators say Ruble was sharing images of children online.

He’s now facing charges of possessing child sexual abuse material.

