Lexington man arrested after being found with gun matching bullets from earlier shooting, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is in jail after police responded to a shooting.

Teonte White is facing a list of charges, including wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

According to his arrest citation, police say they responded to East Sixth Street to a car being damaged from bullets on Monday.

They found the driver-side window with bullet holes in it. Four people were inside the car.

Police later responded to another shots fired call. That’s where they found White with a gun that matched the same bullets from earlier.

A not guilty plea was entered for him on Tuesday.

White is due back in court on Friday.

