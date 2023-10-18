Lexington man arrested after being found with gun matching bullets from earlier shooting, police say
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is in jail after police responded to a shooting.
Teonte White is facing a list of charges, including wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.
According to his arrest citation, police say they responded to East Sixth Street to a car being damaged from bullets on Monday.
They found the driver-side window with bullet holes in it. Four people were inside the car.
Police later responded to another shots fired call. That’s where they found White with a gun that matched the same bullets from earlier.
A not guilty plea was entered for him on Tuesday.
White is due back in court on Friday.
