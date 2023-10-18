Everyday Kentucky
Man sentenced for role in scheme to defraud City of Lexington

MGN Online
MGN Online(Source: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been sentenced in connection with a scheme to defraud Lexington out of nearly four million dollars.

31-year-old Nana Amuah, a native of Ghana, was sentenced to more than 7 years in federal prison on Wednesday for conspiring to commit money laundering.

Amuah was also ordered to pay $4,743,443,60.

According to Amuah’s plea agreement, Amuah convinced and instructed a woman on how to open bank accounts and set up transactions.

Court documents show messages sent between the two with screenshots showing the nearly $4 million posted to a bank account.

That woman, 24-year-old Shimea McDonald, pled guilty in June.

Prosecutors say McDonald acted as a shell corporation to take money meant for housing initiatives. The city caught it in August, and the FBI recovered the money.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

