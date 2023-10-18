Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Meeting scheduled for ‘forgotten 500′ in Eric C. Conn case

New hearings are now available for 500-600 clients impacted by the Eric C. Conn scandal.
New hearings are now available for 500-600 clients impacted by the Eric C. Conn scandal.(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorneys are still trying to reach former Eric C. Conn clients about their social security benefits.

Ned Pillersdorf represented the clients in a class action lawsuit. Now, between 500 and 600 former clients are eligible for a new hearing to decide the status of their benefits after six years of waiting.

Pillersdorf said the Social Security Administration agreed to notify the former clients from their last known address. However, he said the response has been dismal.

He estimated only about half of the “forgotten 500″ have taken advantage of the beneficial settlement.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

To combat the issue, an open meeting is scheduled for Thursday in the old Floyd County courthouse at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our new work week starts off on a November look and feel and will end on a November look and...
FIRST ALERT: Another big system on the way
Ky. Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI in his patrol car
Kentucky deputy accused of crashing patrol car into pole while drunk
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
An ambulance waits on the field as medical staff attend to Buffalo Bills running back Damien...
Buffalo Bills player from Kentucky injured during game
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

Latest News

Crews on scene of Lexington crash
Crews on scene of Lexington crash
Frankfort man living above rockslide recounts his experience, history of the area
Frankfort man living above rockslide recounts his experience, history of the area
Demonstrators call for justice at rally for Palestine in downtown Lexington
Demonstrators call for justice at rally for Palestine in downtown Lexington
Police and emergency units are at the scene of a crash on South Broadway.
Crews on scene of Lexington crash
Gene Burch captured this photo from below the rockslide just after it occurred on the morning...
Frankfort man living above rockslide recounts his experiences, history of the area