Nelson County Schools to be closed due to staffing shortages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nelson County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 19, according to officials.

The district said the decision came due to staffing shortages.

Officials also said non-tradition instruction will not be held during the closure on Thursday.

The closure comes after walkouts Wednesday morning among students and staff members after a majority of school board members supported a merger between Thomas Nelson High School and Nelson County High School.

It is currently unknown if the closure will continue into Friday.

