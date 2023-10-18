Lexington police looking for trio wanted in multiple vehicle break-ins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying three individuals who are accused of criminal mischief in downtown Lexington.

Officials say three suspects are seen on surveillance video wearing masks and black hooded sweatshirts.

The video shows them breaking car windows, rummaging through the vehicles and then moving on to the next vehicle.

The crimes were first reported the weekend of September 22 and through the weekend of October 15.

It’s believed the group is responsible for about 24 reports, some including several victims in each incident.

Detectives say the majority of the incidents were at night, but a few of the break-ins were reported during the day.

Lexington Police do believe there may be more victims who did not report the crimes to law enforcement because no items were taken.

Bluegrass Crimestoppers Hotline: (859) 253-2020 or visit the Bluegrass Crimestoppers website.

