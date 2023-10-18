Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

UK fellowship program working to address health care inequities

UK College of Medicine students are working to enhance their understanding of health...
UK College of Medicine students are working to enhance their understanding of health disparities and healthcare inequities through the “White Coats for Black Lives” fellowship.(Source: UK Healthcare)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK College of Medicine students are working to enhance their understanding of health disparities and healthcare inequities through the “White Coats for Black Lives” fellowship.

“This is for those students who that this really is their passion, and you know, that this is the kind of work they want to do in the future,” said Assistant Professor in UK’s Department of Behavioral Science Raven Piercey.

The fellowship is offered to rising second-year medical students who hope to enhance their understanding of health disparities and inequities experienced by Black people in the United States.

“Medical students are so busy, they have such a structured, you know, curricula and training that they go through. So they’re having this dedicated time and space to really dive deeper into an area that they’re all passionate about,” said the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coordinator for UK’s Department of Behavioral Science, Ariel Arthur.

UK says the program enables students to be better prepared to care for the underserved patient population of Black individuals.

“We’re able to give them space, and funding and mentorship so that they will be, you know, a different kind of physician when they graduate from med school,” said Piercey.

Over the course of the fellowship, each student will work with a BSC faculty member to develop a project that addresses the health of black people. The projects focus on an aspect of increasing health equity, decreasing bias, or enhancing contributions to the health and well-being of the black population.

“One of my mentees. She was very interested in access to health care for kids and families in Lexington, and she was able to partner with the Lexington Leadership Foundation and the Woodhill Community Center and do a needs assessment for those folks. And then she was able to present that information back to the community,” said Piercey

The fellowship is 18 months long. Fellows will receive a $5,000 stipend. They’ll present their projects to the campus community at the end of the program. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I-75.
Two hurt in I-75 crash involving four semis
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Police say Johnny Bullock is facing drug charges after they found a dead woman with him Sunday....
‘I was only visiting’: Man who police say was found on top of dead woman talks to WKYT from jail
We recently told you about a WalletHub study that ranked Lexington as one of the least safe...
Study claims Lexington is among least safe cities in the country
An ambulance waits on the field as medical staff attend to Buffalo Bills running back Damien...
Buffalo Bills player from Kentucky injured during game

Latest News

Lexington police looking for trio wanted in multiple vehicle break-ins
Lexington police looking for trio wanted in multiple vehicle break-ins
On Wednesday, the Kentucky Tourism Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval for...
Keeneland planning major expansion
Kentucky State Police say 29-year-old Darren Ruble was arrested as part of an undercover...
Kentucky man accused of child sexual exploitation
MGN Online
Man sentenced for role in scheme to defraud City of Lexington