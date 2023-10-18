Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Versailles woman falls victim to Hyundai car theft

Versailles woman falls victim to Hyundai car theft
By Julia Sandor
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Versailles, Ky. (WKYT) -We’ve reported on several car thefts in central Kentucky throughout the year.

Kia and Hyundai cars have been the main targets. Police say a Tik-Tok challenge shows people how to easily steal them.

A Versailles mother is now one of the latest to fall victim to the crime, and without a car, she’s struggling to make ends meet.

Kaylin Barnes says it’s been hard to deal with.

“Every day, I come down, check the mail, and get my daughter. It’s almost like a daydream. Like, did this really happen to me?” Barnes said after her car was stolen Saturday morning around 2:50 am.

She says it’s taken a toll on her.

Barnes’ Hyundai Sonata was in great condition until it was stolen right in front of her home. Versailles police say it was stolen, driven to Lexington and was involved in a collision.

It is still an open investigation, and Barnes says they have not found a suspect yet.

“I didn’t know anything until about 8:30 that morning when my boss texted me and woke me up. I was getting ready to go to work and noticed that there was no vehicle here.” She said.

Versailles police say this type of incident doesn’t happen frequently in their town.

Barnes says she keeps her car locked, but the suspect broke in with screwdrivers.

It has her questioning, as a single mom, why did this have to happen to her?

“I live in housing, so this affects rent and bills and everything. Now, I’m behind on bills because I’ve been put on leave with no pay. It’s messing with my daughter, too, because she is seeing me go through it, and it’s getting towards wintertime, and we have no car. We have to walk everywhere. I don’t have family to kind of back me up.” Barnes said.

Now, as she walks out of her home every day and picks up her daughter from the bus stop, she can’t help but think about her next steps.

“I don’t think it’s hit me yet. I come down here every day, and it still hasn’t hit me yet.” Barnes said, “I don’t know how to explain it.”

Barnes has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. You can donate at the link here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I-75.
Two hurt in I-75 crash involving four semis
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Police say Johnny Bullock is facing drug charges after they found a dead woman with him Sunday....
‘I was only visiting’: Man who police say was found on top of dead woman talks to WKYT from jail
We recently told you about a WalletHub study that ranked Lexington as one of the least safe...
Study claims Lexington is among least safe cities in the country
An ambulance waits on the field as medical staff attend to Buffalo Bills running back Damien...
Buffalo Bills player from Kentucky injured during game

Latest News

UK fellowship program working to address health care inequities
WATCH | UK fellowship program working to address health care inequities
Man sentenced for role in scheme to defraud City of Lexington
WATCH | Man sentenced for role in scheme to defraud City of Lexington
One of the dogs said to be a hound-beagle type mix and is one of about 20 that officials say is...
Animal rescue group once again called to Estill County on dog neglect case
Ace is a K9 at the Richmond Police Department who has been working for a month and a half.
Richmond Police K9 receiving protective vest thanks to donation
Gov. Beshear proclaims October ‘Domestic Violence Awareness Month’