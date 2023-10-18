Versailles woman falls victim to Hyundai car theft

Versailles, Ky. (WKYT) -We’ve reported on several car thefts in central Kentucky throughout the year.

Kia and Hyundai cars have been the main targets. Police say a Tik-Tok challenge shows people how to easily steal them.

A Versailles mother is now one of the latest to fall victim to the crime, and without a car, she’s struggling to make ends meet.

Kaylin Barnes says it’s been hard to deal with.

“Every day, I come down, check the mail, and get my daughter. It’s almost like a daydream. Like, did this really happen to me?” Barnes said after her car was stolen Saturday morning around 2:50 am.

She says it’s taken a toll on her.

Barnes’ Hyundai Sonata was in great condition until it was stolen right in front of her home. Versailles police say it was stolen, driven to Lexington and was involved in a collision.

It is still an open investigation, and Barnes says they have not found a suspect yet.

“I didn’t know anything until about 8:30 that morning when my boss texted me and woke me up. I was getting ready to go to work and noticed that there was no vehicle here.” She said.

Versailles police say this type of incident doesn’t happen frequently in their town.

Barnes says she keeps her car locked, but the suspect broke in with screwdrivers.

It has her questioning, as a single mom, why did this have to happen to her?

“I live in housing, so this affects rent and bills and everything. Now, I’m behind on bills because I’ve been put on leave with no pay. It’s messing with my daughter, too, because she is seeing me go through it, and it’s getting towards wintertime, and we have no car. We have to walk everywhere. I don’t have family to kind of back me up.” Barnes said.

Now, as she walks out of her home every day and picks up her daughter from the bus stop, she can’t help but think about her next steps.

“I don’t think it’s hit me yet. I come down here every day, and it still hasn’t hit me yet.” Barnes said, “I don’t know how to explain it.”

Barnes has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. You can donate at the link here.

