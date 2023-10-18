Everyday Kentucky
Woman seriously hurt after being shot while driving on I-75

Image courtesy MGN
Image courtesy MGN(WVVA)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened on I-75 northbound near the 52-mile marker in Rockcastle County Tuesday night just before 10:30.

When police and first responders arrived at the scene, they found the woman, who was not identified, with a gunshot wound to her upper leg.

The victim was taken to Rockcastle Regional Hospital and then airlifted to UK Hospital in Lexington for treatment. We do not know her current condition.

Police are still trying to find the shooting suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office at 606-256-2032 or the Kentucky State Police post in London at 606-878-6622.

Copyright 2023 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.

