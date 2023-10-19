Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Alabama woman arrested after newborn found dead in dumpster, police say

Cindy Crow, 36, was booked into jail for the offense of abuse of a corpse. She is being held on...
Cindy Crow, 36, was booked into jail for the offense of abuse of a corpse. She is being held on a $200,000 bond.(DPD)
By Kate Norum, Megan Plotka and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Police in Alabama arrested a woman who allegedly placed her newborn daughter’s body in a dumpster at a convenience store, WAFF reports.

Police were contacted Monday to check the well-being of 36-year-old Cindy Nicole Crow, who was believed to have recently given birth. Evidence was obtained that Crow had been pregnant as early as February 2023 and had recently given birth, but the baby was unaccounted for.

On Tuesday morning, police were sent to Wally World Mini Mart, a convenience store in Decatur, after receiving information about the possibility of human remains being located in a dumpster.

Upon their arrival, officers searched the dumpster and found a trash bag containing the body of a newborn girl stuffed in the bottom. The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Due to evidence acquired over the course of the investigation, a felony warrant was obtained Wednesday for Crow for the offense of abuse of a corpse. She was taken into custody at her Decatur home.

Crow was booked into the Morgan County Jail, where she is being held on a $200,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman seriously hurt after being shot while driving on I-75
Woman seriously hurt after being shot while driving on I-75
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Police say Johnny Bullock is facing drug charges after they found a dead woman with him Sunday....
‘I was only visiting’: Man who police say was found on top of dead woman talks to WKYT from jail
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
According to Magoffin County 911, The westbound lane of the Mountain Parkway is shut down at...
Part of Mt. Parkway shut down due to deadly crash

Latest News

A Palestinian girl carries a blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at...
Palestinians in Gaza feel nowhere is safe amid unrelenting Israeli airstrikes
Lt. Milton Resendez of the San Benito Police Department was killed after he joined an hourslong...
Texas police officer was fatally shot during a pursuit of 2 men, police say
Biden says Egyptian officials will reopen a crossing into Gaza for humanitarian aid. (CNN,...
US to provide $100 million aid for Gaza, West Bank as Israel-Hamas war escalates
In this handout frame released by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Europe-Radio...
Russian-American journalist charged in Russia with failing to register as a foreign agent
Raquel Radford Baker, the team lead school bus driver for the Dallas Independent School...
VIDEO: School bus driver saves 7-year-old boy choking on quarter