Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A windy start leads into showers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong winds will start off our Thursday with Lexington winds getting up to 30+mph. Temps will remain warm throughout a good chunk of the day with the highs getting to around the mid 60s. Rain will return for its first round in the late after noon hours, bringing about some scattered chances to start. Another more widespread rain band will come in the later evening, with heavy rains and gusty winds persisting throughout the overnight.

Temps will drop after a the cold front sweeps through, leaving Friday with high temps in the mid 50s. Wrap around showers will continue throughout the day - however they won’t be as intense and remain relatively scattered. After the weekend cool down and a frost threat for early Monday morning, temps will begin to climb early in the week with a 70 making its come back early next week.

Have a great Thursday!

